Today is Kūhiō Day, a state holiday honoring Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole who was born on this day in 1871.

The 10-term Territorial Congressional delegate spearheaded passage of the 1920 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act establishing the Hawaiian homestead program. The Kauaʻi son reorganized the Royal Order of Kamehameha in 1903; started the Hawaiian Civic Club movement in 1918, and instituted the island-county governmental system.

A celebration in his honor will beheld this weekend at the Easter Sunday Kūhiō Day Celebration on the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Great Lawn.

The April 1st event is free and open to the public, and includes a 7 a.m. sunrise service and 8 a.m. egg hunt, day-long entertainment, a Paukūkalo reunion, a keiki zone with four jumping castles, food, and arts and crafts.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award 2012 winner ʻIoane Keanaʻāina performs from noon to 1 p.m. with Kanikapila ʻO Keokea that includes Upcountry musicians Alika Akana and Aaron Booth on guitar, and Richard Dancil on slack key. Nā Kani O Kaʻa, composed of Royal Order of Kamehameha musicians, entertains from 4 to 5 p.m.

Kūhiō Day Celebration co-sponsors are the Maui Mokupuni Council and UHMC in collaboration with the Royal Order of Kamehameha Kahekili Chapter IV.