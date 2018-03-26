There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday April 01: No significant swells are expected through Friday. The current northeast swell will continue to slowly subside over the next several days. A small short-period northwest swell will persist through at least Thursday. Small south and southwest swells are also expected to continue through the next several days. Long term guidance suggests a possible near advisory northwest swell building over the islands next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

