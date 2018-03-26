There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A strong East Pacific high center sets up off the California Coast with an area of low pressure just north of the Hawaiian Islands. The low pressure area will continue to drift north and weaken the large scale winds. Expect light winds with a land and sea breeze regime through Wednesday. A weak ridge builds in on Thursday producing a light east to southeast wind regime with minimal shower activity. A cold front will likely bring widespread showers to Kauai and Oahu next weekend. The forward motion on this front appears to stall near Oahu keeping drier conditions from Molokai to the Big Island.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.