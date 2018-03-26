The state Department of Transportation will conduct roadwork at various locations throughout Maui this week, resulting in lane closures and alternating lane closures between March 24-30, 2018.

On the Hāna Highway, there are two projects: one in Keʻanae, and the other in Pāʻia.

In Keʻanae, road maintenance will result in alternating lane closures on the Hāna Highway in both directions between Mile 14 and 15 on Tuesday, March 27, through Thursday, March 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Pāʻia, utility maintenance will result in an alternating shoulder closure on Hāna Highway in both directions between Lae Street and Puna Road on Tuesday, March 27, through Thursday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In West Maui, utility work is planned on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Kapalua. The project will result in alternating lane closures on the highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Nāpilihau Street intersection on Tuesday, March 27, through Thursday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In Kula, underground utility work is planned on the Kula Highway. This will result in a lane closure on the highway in the southbound direction between Naele Road and Holopuni Road on Tuesday, March 27, through Thursday, March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.