More than $15,000 was raised during the 9th Annual Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament hosted by Maui Electric Company and Kā‘anapali Golf Courses on Saturday, March 24.

The funds raised benefit Maui United Way, a non-profit organization that raises and invests corporate and individual donations in 33 health and human services partner agencies and 34 programs to benefit the Maui County community.

Hundreds of keiki, ages two to 18 cast their fishing poles in hopes of catching the largest tilapia or “special catch of the day” at the Kā‘anapali Golf Courses Pond during this tag-and-release event.

This year’s awards included the following:

Largest Tilapia of the Day “Tilapa-Whoppa”: Kamanaʽo Basques (328 grams) (from the Ages 2-5 Category)

Largest Tilapia by Age Category

Ages 2-5:

· 1st Place: Ester Savella (280 grams)

· 2nd Place: Isaac Quenga (141 grams)

· 3rd Place: Sunny Opunui (80 grams)

· 4th Place: Evie Taban Baisa (73 grams)

Ages 6-12:

· 1st Place: Caleb Quenga (305 grams)

· 2nd Place: Namoku Basques (280 grams)

· 3rd Place: Kahali’a Kana-Yarborough (226 grams)

· 4th Place: Kayla Tavares (116 grams)

Ages 13-18:

· 1st Place: Mia Manu (89 grams)

· 2nd Place: Taylor-Ann Doron (41 grams)

· 3rd Place: Kalani DeLima (39 grams)

· 4th Place: Kristine Hirata (26 grams)

Special Catch of the Day: (First non-tilapia): Choleton Saribay (199 grams)

“On behalf of Maui United Way we want to express our most heartfelt thanks and mahalo to Maui Electric Company for putting on another fun and successful Keiki Tilapia Tournament for our Maui community,” said Kari Luna Nunokawa, Maui United Way president and chief professional officer. “Despite the weather, everyone had a wonderful time fishing and living UNITED for each other.”

More than 100 Maui Electric employees and their families dedicated over 300 volunteer hours to help organize this year’s event.

“Our Maui Electric ‘ohana looks forward to coordinating this beloved outing that benefits such an important organization in our community,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “Mahalo also to our partner Kā’anapali Golf Courses for providing the beautiful setting and facilities for this event.”

Kā‘anapali Golf Courses’ PGA Head Professional Sutee Nitakorn added, “Kā’anapali Golf Courses is proud to be part of such a positive community event. We were happy to see all of the families enjoy their day and weather through this year’s conditions. Growing up, many of my favorite memories involved fishing with my father. I am especially honored to help create those lasting memories for families of Maui through Kā’anapali Golf Courses.”