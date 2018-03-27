HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday April 02: The current northeast swell will peak tonight and begin declining Tuesday through Thursday. A small short period northwest swell will persist through at least Thursday. Small south and southwest swells are also expected to continue through the next several days. Long term guidance suggests a moderate northwest swell producing near advisory level surf arriving Friday night and peaking during the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW medium period swell for the morning going more NNE during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT