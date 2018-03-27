High Surf Advisory issued March 27 at 3:32AM HST until March 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Light west to southwest winds will continue over the state through Wednesday, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. Expect clouds and some showers to develop over interior sections of the islands each afternoon, with clearing skies at night. A weak surface ridge will bring a brief period of east to southeast winds on Thursday, before southerly winds develop ahead of a cold front moving toward the islands from the northwest on Friday. This front is expected to reach Kauai by Saturday, then stall just west of Oahu later this weekend. Widespread rainfall will likely accompany this front across the western islands from Friday night into early next week.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.