Friends, supporters and well-wishers of Pacific Whale Foundation founder, Greg Kaufman, are invited to gather at Mākena State Park’s Oneloa “Big Beach” (3rd entrance) on Friday March 30 from 5 p.m. to sundown for a come-as-you-are Celebration of Life.

Kaufman passed away in February after a battle with brain cancer.

Those in attendance are invited to bring loose flowers to set out to sea from the beach, as well as their own seating and shade if needed.

From shore, the public will be able to view the PacWhale fleet of vessels, encircling Pacific Whale Foundation’s dedicated research vessel Ocean Protector offshore.

All seven PacWhale Eco-Adventure catamarans will journey down from Lahaina and Māʻalaea Harbors for the occasion, including Ocean Discovery, Ocean Explorer, Ocean Odyssey, Ocean Quest, Ocean Spirit, Ocean Voyager, and the newly arrived Ocean Guardian. Another vessel, Ocean Defender, is based in Hervey Bay for research and whale watching in Australia. The organization also conducts and supports research operations in Chile and Ecuador.

“Greg started Pacific Whale Foundation with a dream and one small boat in Mākena as a way to share whale research with the public,” said Vessels Director, Blake Moore. “We now have an entire ecotour fleet supporting our research and conservation efforts, so this formation on Friday is an apt way to honor Greg’s vision and his life’s work. It should be a special sight to see from shore.”