Brown Water Advisory Issued, McGregor Point to Māʻalaea Harbor

March 28, 2018, 2:42 PM HST (Updated March 28, 2018, 2:43 PM) · 0 Comments
Brown Water Advisory issued from McGregor Point to Maalaea Harbor. PC: DOH website Clean Water Branch

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory at McGregor Point to Māʻalaea Harbor, on March 28, 2018.

Officials say heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.

Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

