Local Artist Kim McDonald has collaborated with Maui’s own Kai Lenny to create a unique decorative surfboard, designed around Lenny’s footprints on the board’s deck.

The collectible “Soul of the Sea” surfboard, autographed by Kai Lenny, is designed to enhance any interior and is up for auction now until April 23, 2018, 6 p.m. EST. The gun surfboard is 7’6” and is hand-shaped by David Gott.

“What an amazing experience this has been to collaborate on artwork with one of my all-time favorite superstar athletes, Kai Lenny,” McDonald states.

McDonald, who has known Lenny since he was a young boy, has watched him grow up to become a World Champion and sees him as an inspiration.

“I was stimulated to develop a unique concept with my surfboard art, bringing the elements of his footprints and autograph, along with my design aesthetic, to life on a gorgeous aqua blue Gun Surfboard,” she says. “The blue color represents the ocean, the green and white represent the movement in the waves of the sea. The shark is Kai’s spirit animal. In the Polynesian culture, sharks represent power, strength and luck.”

All proceeds from the sale of the board will be donated to Surfrider Maui’s mission to protect Maui’s coastline.

“It has always been a dream of mine to give back, get involved, do something impactful with my art, and this is my something,” McDonalds adds. “What a heartfelt, meaningful group of people. So far it has been a transcendent experience. The ingredients of Kai Lenny, Surfrider Foundation, and my art are combining to create something magical; much greater than the sum of the parts.”

The project will be celebrated with a fundraiser at Flatbread Pizza on Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Other Surfrider Maui Happenings:

Ocean-Friendly Restaurants Expands

Under the leadership of Coordinator Lorin Lfkovic, Surfrider Maui’s campaign to minimize single-use plastic consumption, support sustainable businesses, and drive dollars to values-driven restaurants is expanding. The following restaurants have joined the Maui Ocean-Friendly Restaurants Family.

1. Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar

2. Monkeypod Kitchen, Kāʻanapali

3. Mama’s Fish House

4. Aʻa Roots in Nāpili

5. Frida’s Mexican Beach House in Lahaina

6. Honu Seafood & Pizza in Lahaina

7. Mala Tavern in Lahaina

8. Kūʻau Store in Pāʻia

Cleanups Happening Around Maui