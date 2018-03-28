There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday April 03: The current northeast swell will continue to decline through Thursday. A small short period northwest swell will persist through at least Thursday, providing for small waves along the exposed north and west facing shores. Background south swells will also provide for above nil surf for south facing shores through most of the period. Long term guidance suggests a moderate west- northwest swell building Friday, and peaking early Saturday morning. This swell will likely produce near advisory level surf for the north and west facing shores Friday night and Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT