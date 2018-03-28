There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Light background winds will persist over the state, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. Expect clouds and some showers to develop over interior sections of the islands each afternoon, with clearing skies at night. A weak surface ridge will bring a brief period of east to southeast winds by late Thursday, before southeast to south winds develop ahead of a cold front approaching the islands from the northwest later this week. This front may reach Kauai some time this weekend. Expect widespread rainfall ahead of and along the front from this weekend into early next week, especially on Kauai and Niihau.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north northeast wind.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.