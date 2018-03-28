Former lieutenant governor, Shan Tsutsui of Maui has endorsed Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa for governor and announced he will be leading her campaign efforts on Maui.

Tsutsui and Hanabusa made the joint announcement on Tuesday night at the grand opening and blessing of the Hanabusa for Governor Headquarters on Maui at the Old Kahului Shopping Center.

Tsutsui stepped down from his role as lieutenant governor at the end of January to return to Maui and take on an executive role with the public affairs firm Strategies 360.

“I will be supporting Colleen in the Primary and urge the people of Hawaiʻi to join me in putting their trust in her to fight for the future our children deserve,” Tsutsui said. “This election is about who has the greatest skills and ability to manage the executive branch, while working collaboratively with leaders on each island. Colleen is a proven, action-oriented leader who has the vision and passion necessary to be our next governor, not just of Oʻahu but our entire state.”

Hanabusa said, “Shan earned the respect of our community and his colleagues in the Legislature, and was selected by his peers to be the first senator from Maui to serve as Senate President – a position we both had the privilege to hold. I have an immense appreciation for his decade and a half of public service and am deeply humbled and honored to accept his endorsement.

“Residents on every island are telling me they are disappointed in the lack of leadership and failure to focus on the issues of greatest importance to Hawaiʻi, including the growing problem of homelessness, the condition of state highways and roads, and the future of agriculture, as well as the condition of our medical facilities. I will work closely with county leadership to put plans in place that turn consensus into action.”

Hanabusa and Tsutsui were joined by supporters for sign waving along Kaʻahumanu Avenue, before opening the headquarter offices on Tuesday evening. The event included entertainment by Michael Mina and Nahimeni.