Kamehameha Schools will be accepting applications for students interested in the Kamehameha Scholars program beginning April 2, 2018.

The year-round supplementary educational enrichment program is specifically for students entering grades 9 through 12 in Fall 2018, and who are not currently enrolled full-time at a Kamehameha School campus.

The nationally-acclaimed program provides year-round college and career planning workshops, interactive lessons and the support of program counselors. The program begins with an introduction to the program for new scholars during the summer prior to their first year in the program. Workshops and other guidance activities are held during non-school times—primarily weekends, evenings, and school intersessions—at various times during the school year.

Scholars in grades 9-12 earn points for attending program activities and completing required assignments during the course of their enrollment with Kamehameha Scholars. Those points are translated to dollars, and each scholar who remains in the program through high school graduation will earn a merit scholarship to be used toward his or her college education.

Scholars who enroll in college immediately following their high school graduation will also receive counseling and guidance services from Kamehameha Scholars throughout their first year of college, if they wish.

Scholars are expected to attend workshops, complete assignments and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 at their schools to remain enrolled in the program.

The program is also limited to individuals who reside on the islands of Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui or Hawaiʻi Island.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2018. Click here for more information, or call the Kamehameha Schools Admissions Office at 808-842-8800 or toll free at 800-842-4682 ext. 8800.