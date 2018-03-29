There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday April 04: A declining east northeast swell will remain into Saturday. Background south and southeast swells will provide small surf along south facing shores into the weekend. A moderate west northwest swell is expected Friday evening, and will peak early Saturday morning. This swell will likely produce near advisory level surf for the north and west facing shores Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

South

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

