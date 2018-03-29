There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Light winds and dry weather will prevail through Friday, with a ridge of high pressure nearby. Mostly clear nights and mornings are expected, with clouds and limited showers developing over the islands in the afternoons. A slow-moving front will approach Kauai from the northwest this weekend, then linger well into next week. With the front nearby, periods of clouds and showers are expected, mainly on Kauai and Oahu, with areas of vog affecting the islands at times.

West Side

Today: Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Friday: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

South Side

Today: Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 64. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Friday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Central Maui

Today: Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Friday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 10am. Widespread haze after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. East wind around 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.