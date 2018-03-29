AD
No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i after 6.9 Papua New Guinea Quake

Wendy Osher · March 29, 2018, 11:59 AM HST (Updated March 29, 2018, 12:03 PM) · 2 Comments
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.9 (preliminary 7.2) magnitude earthquake reported at 11:26 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 29, 2018 off of Papua New Guinea.

PC: USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on on all available data, a tsunami is not expected and there is NO tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

97.2 miles SSW of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea
100.7 miles E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
214.7 miles SSE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea
276.3 miles W of Arawa, Papua New Guinea
317.4 miles NE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

