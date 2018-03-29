There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.9 (preliminary 7.2) magnitude earthquake reported at 11:26 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 29, 2018 off of Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on on all available data, a tsunami is not expected and there is NO tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

97.2 miles SSW of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea

100.7 miles E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea

214.7 miles SSE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea

276.3 miles W of Arawa, Papua New Guinea

317.4 miles NE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea