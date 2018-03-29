No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i after 6.9 Papua New Guinea QuakeWendy Osher · March 29, 2018, 11:59 AM HST (Updated March 29, 2018, 12:03 PM) · 2 Comments
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.9 (preliminary 7.2) magnitude earthquake reported at 11:26 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 29, 2018 off of Papua New Guinea.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on on all available data, a tsunami is not expected and there is NO tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
The USGS reports that the quake was located:
97.2 miles SSW of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea
100.7 miles E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
214.7 miles SSE of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea
276.3 miles W of Arawa, Papua New Guinea
317.4 miles NE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea
Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments