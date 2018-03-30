Award-winning and renowned saxophonist Rock Hendricks will return for a performance at Jazz at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Jazz at The Shops is a free concert series that is open to the public and features renowned jazz musicians.

A saxophone master, Hendricks holds nine Billboard No. 1 smooth jazz hits and has recorded with such musical legends as Michael Jackson, Bonnie Raitt and Sammy Hager. Hendricks debuted his first solo album “Can’t Let Go” in 2016.

Hendricks formed a natural bond with the saxophone at age nine, after receiving his first saxophone from his father. By age 15, he was performing with the soul groups in Oakland, California.

The Shops at Wailea continues to give back to the community, supporting a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. April’s nonprofit recipient is Imua Family Services.

The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.

Jazz at The Shops takes place every first Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Upper Level near luxury retailers.