The Maui Family YMCA is hosting a triathlon on Sat., April 7 for kids ages five to 12 to compete in swimming, biking and running.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the YMCA, located at 250 Kanaloa Avenue in Kahului. The event has three divisions: 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12 years old. The entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt, grab bag, giveaways and lunch.

The triathlon, which is open to the public, will also include a bike safety course and after-event pool party. The YMCA is organizing the event to help foster interest in sports and overall health at an early age. Learn more and register for the event at the Maui Family YMCA’s website.

The “Y” also invites you to join in Healthy Kids Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat, April 21, which will include a 1K Fun Run and 5K run through Keopuolani Park.