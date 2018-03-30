There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday April 05: A moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night and peak Saturday near the advisory level for north and west facing shores. An east northeast swell will decline slowly through Saturday. A background southeast swell will provide small surf along south facing shores into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

