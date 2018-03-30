Maui Economic Opportunity has announced the reintroduction of the Weatherization Assistance Program which helps to reduce and improve energy efficiency for low-income families, the elderly (ages 60 and older), people with disabilities and families with children under five years of age.

WAP was created in 1976 to assist families who lacked the resources to invest in energy efficiency. Since the program began in 1976, WAP has helped improve the lives of than 7 million families through weatherization services.

According to the Department of Energy, the program provides weatherization services to approximately 35,000 homes every year using DOE funds. Through weatherization improvements and upgrades, these households save on average $283 or more every year according to a national evaluation of the program.

Eligible households include those that are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. For example a family of four that earns $56,580 annually in Hawai‘i will receive a home energy assessment to evaluate and recommend energy savings measures. Energy saving measures may include installation of LED or CFL light bulbs, 18 cubic inch Energy Star refrigerators, smart power strips, low-flow faucets and shower heads at no cost to eligible households.

For additional information e-mail nicanor.saldino@meoinc.org or call 242-4366.