Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday April 06: A moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and peak early Saturday near the advisory level for north and west facing shores. An east northeast swell will decline slowly through Saturday. A background southeast swell will provide small surf along south facing shores into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph.

South

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

