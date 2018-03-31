High Surf Advisory issued March 31 at 4:15AM HST until March 31 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A complex weather pattern will produce wet weather conditions across the western half of the state for at least the next several days. The highest chances for rainfall are expected over Kauai this morning with local heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Periods of wet weather conditions and showers will continue with kona winds developing through the first half of next week as a low pressure system rides along the stalled frontal boundary just northwest of the islands. On Thursday the cold front will sweep down the island chain spreading showers across each island through Friday.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 9 mph becoming west in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.