Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday April 07: The current west-northwest swell will gradually lower through Monday. A small to moderate west-northwest swell will be possible by midweek. Choppy, short period small surf will be possible Tuesday through midweek along south facing shores due to increasing southerly winds.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW ground swell for the morning drops into the waist to chest high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds less than 5mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SSE winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

