Q: I recently submitted a Maui County Board & Commission application form. What is the process for selecting and approving citizens who wish to serve on boards and commissions and if selected to serve, are citizens entitled to compensation?

A: Under Article 13-2 of the Maui County Charter, as mayor, I have 30 days to nominate citizens to fill vacancies on our boards and commissions. These nominations are sent to the Maui County Council which is tasked with approving/disapproving my nominees. The Council then has up to 60 days to make a decision on all of the nominees.

The only time this process changes is if either I or the council takes too long to make a decision. For example, in the event that I do not meet the 30-day deadline to submit nominees to the council, the Council assumes the authority to nominate. And if the council does not meet the 60-day deadline to make a decision regarding the nominees, the nominees are deemed approved.

As for compensation, Maui County Charter Article 13, Section 13-2, Subsection 13 states: “The members of boards and commissions shall receive no compensation but shall be entitled to be paid necessary expenses incurred by them in the performance of their duties. Necessary expenses may be paid in advance as per diem allowances as may be established by ordinance.” In other words, no, you don’t get paid, but you can file for expenses such as mileage if you need to be reimbursed for gas because of required travel.