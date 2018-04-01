Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Hi Mayor,

Q. My dad was showing me stuff about family crests. Ours is cool with cows and blue eagles and a red shield with stars. Do you have a family crest and is it cool, too?

A. That does sound like you have a very cool family crest. I’m going to assume your dad’s family is from somewhere in Europe. My family is from Okinawa and our crests are very different.

My mother’s side of the family—the Sakugawa’s—sent me T-shirts recently from Okinawa that have our family crest on it. It’s hard to describe but the crest is a circle with a line and four smaller half circles inside. Maybe one day you can send me your crest and I can send you mine.

Email me at mayors.office@mauicounty.gov. Aloha.