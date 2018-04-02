There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

A wet weather pattern will develop this week across the Hawaiian Islands as several low pressure systems track across the state. Humid and Voggy south to southwesterly winds will continue through Thursday. The first trough will move into the islands from the west this morning producing showers over Kauai and Oahu, this system will spread clouds and showers down the island chain to Maui County later this afternoon. A second trough brings showers across the islands from west to east starting on Wednesday morning. Deep moisture will continue to hang over the islands through the week with a weak cold front sweeping a third round of showers through the state on Thursday and Friday. Trade winds return on Saturday in a continued humid and cloudy weather pattern.

West Side

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.