The family of Eduardo Alejandro “Alex” Cerezo spoke out today in the hopes that his death would bring awareness to the issue of public safety.

Thirty-five-year-old Cerezo of Makawao was slain in a mall bathroom at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Sunday, March 18, 2018, by a man who allegedly admitted to the murder and said it was a “demon.”

The suspect, Kumulipo Sylva, 23, has since been charged with second degree murder and was being held on no bail.

“By shifting the focus from the gruesome details of our Alex’s death to how we can prevent another family from suffering the loss of a loved one, Alex’s death will not be in vain,” family members said in a statement released by Cerezo’s mother, Patricia Villarruel.

Family members are requesting that an independent investigation be conducted into the security measures employed by the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center and Maui Bus Transit on the day Alex was killed.

“If our son’s death could have been prevented, we want to make sure the same mistakes are not repeated and no other families have to suffer as we are suffering,” family members said in a statement.

“Alex was our son, brother, uncle, father and friend,” family members said. He was “in the prime of his life,” and was “taken from us in an unspeakable act of violence,” the statement read.

Family members thanked the Maui Police Department and the good Samaritans at the Kahului Community Center Park who alerted police to the perpetrator’s location. “To our ʻohana, friends and the Maui community who have offered our family such an outpouring of aloha and support, we thank you.”

Proceedings in the case involving the fatal machete attack, have been suspended while a mental health examination is conducted on the suspect. The next court date has been set for May 3, 2018.