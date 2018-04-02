Kaiser Permanente announced today that Dave Underriner will be the new president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Hawaiʻi. With more than 35 years of experience, Underriner brings a successful track record of executive leadership in an integrated health system.

In his new role, Underriner will lead all health care and health plan operations serving the organization’s more than 255,000 members and communities on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu. He will report directly to Gregory A. Adams, executive vice president and group president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

Underriner joins Kaiser Permanente after a 35-year career at Providence Health & Services, a not-for-profit network of hospitals, health plans, physicians, clinics and affiliated health services, where he held multiple leadership positions in the organization’s Oregon region, most recently as executive vice president and chief executive officer.

In that role, Underriner was responsible for strategy and operations for Providence’s Oregon region, which includes eight acute care hospitals, 90 medical clinics and more than 3,650 active medical staff members. He also worked closely with Providence’s health plan operations in Oregon, serving more than 650,000 members and directed shared services, specialty pharmacy, mergers and acquisitions, and community benefit activities.

Underriner will be begin his new position in mid-May 2018.