After about an hour of negotiating with officers, a man was tazed by police while sitting atop a cement truck in Kīhei on Maui.

At around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 30, 2018, police had responded to a report of a male who was trespassing and being disorderly at 91 East Līpoa Street in Kīhei.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male standing on top of a cement truck that was parked behind a fence on the property. Police say the man appeared to be injured and was threatening to hurt himself further while holding a knife.

According to department reports, officers attempted to talk the man down from the truck and not hurt himself. Police say the man refused to comply and did not relinquish the knife.

Police say that after about an hour of negotiating, the man motioned to stab himself with the knife. Police say an officer then deployed a Taser which contacted the male, who slid off the truck and onto the ground.

According to department reports, the man was immediately tended to by medical personnel who were already on stand-by near the cement truck. The male was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police say the investigation is on-going.