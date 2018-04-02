The National Weather Service has ISSUED a FLOOD ADVISORY for MAUI ISLAND in effect until 7:45 p.m..

A Flood Advisory means that nuisance flooding is occurring or imminent. A Flood Advisory may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning if flooding worsens and poses a threat to life and property.

This advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

At 4:51 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Kapalua. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour across many areas of west Maui. Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Waihee, Kaanapali, Lahaina, Wailuku, Napili-Honokowai, Waiehu, Olowalu and Waikapu.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: STAY AWAY FROM STREAMS, DRAINAGE DITCHES AND LOW LYING AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING. RAINFALL AND RUNOFF WILL ALSO CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO PONDING, REDUCED VISIBILITY AND POOR BREAKING ACTION. DO NOT CROSS FAST FLOWING OR RISING WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE OR ON FOOT. TURN AROUND…DON’T DROWN.