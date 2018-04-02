Update:

Authorities say Randy Rawson has been located and have cancelled their request for information on his whereabouts. He was located today by patrol officers. He was reported missing earlier today.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Randy Rawson who was reported missing on Maui.

Police say Rawson was last seen on Sunday, April 1, 2018 in Wailuku.

He is described as 52 years old, 6’4″ tall and 210 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gasmen at (808) 875-5411 or the Maui Police Department non-emergency line at (808) 244-6400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.