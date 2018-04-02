Update: Power Restored to Kahului, Wailuku Along Ka‘ahumanu AveApril 2, 2018, 1:05 PM HST (Updated April 2, 2018, 3:44 PM) · 0 Comments
Update: 3:30 p.m. 4.2.18
Electrical service has been restored to all customers in the Kahului and Wailuku area along Ka’ahumanu Avenue after lines came down near Lunalilo Street.
UPDATE: 1:51 p.m. 4.2.18
Maui Electric restores power to majority of customers in Kahului-Wailuku area along Kaahumanu Ave due to downed lines.
Previous Post:
Maui Electric crews are responding to a power outage in parts of Kahului and Wailuku along Kaʻahumanu Avenue.
Maui Electric responders are en route. The incident was reported at around 12:55 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018.
There is no estimated time on when service will be restored.