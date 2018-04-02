Maui Police Department has renewed its request for help from the public for an assault case that occurred in January of last year in Haʻikū.

On Jan. 3, 2017 at about 9:25 p.m., a 48-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by an unknown male within the parking lot of the Haʻikū Cannery Mall.

Maui Now reported about the incident last year:

“A 48-year-old homeless man was observed being chased on foot through the parking lot of the Haʻikū Marketplace at around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 by an unknown male. “Authorities say the victim fell while running, at which time suspect attacked him, punching him and kicking him repeatedly. “The victim suffered serious injuries, which rendered him unconscious. He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966. All calls to Maui Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Please refer to report number 17-000441.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.