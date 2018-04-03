There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday April 09: A small to moderate reinforcing west-northwest swell will be possible by midweek. Choppy, short period, surf will be possible Tuesday through midweek along south facing shores due to increasing southwest winds. Another moderate, northwest swell is expected to build Friday and peak Saturday. A much larger northwest swell will be possible Monday of next week, that could lead to surf reaching warning levels.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

