Looking Ahead

A wavering frontal boundary will remain over the islands through the weekend with a series of disturbances moving through the area bringing periods of unsettled weather and the potential for locally heavy rainfall. High pressure will build north of the state early next week bringing a return of moderate to breezy trade winds and a more windward and mauka focused rainfall pattern.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.