The Battle of the Booze II will take place at Shearwater Tavern in Kīhei on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The special event will put craft beer vs. fine wine as Shearwater Tavern Executive Chef Carl Yeh and Honolulu’s Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar’s Executive Chef Keith Endo face-off in the ultimate tasty showdown between suds and grapes.

Each chef will prepare three courses with each course featuring a particular food product. The menu will be paired with craft beers selected by Shearwater Tavern GM Reed Robertson and boutique wines selected by Master Sommelier Chuck Furuya.

The public is invited to attend the showdown and judge the courses. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are $70 and include: tastings of three craft beers, tastings of three boutique wines, six Tapas-style courses; and a chance to win a dinner for two at Shearwater Tavern.

Tickets at the door will be $80. Attendance will be limited to 45 guests.

Shearwater Tavern is located at 1279 S. Kīhei Rd.