A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the Island of Maui.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued the advisory on Tuesday morning, April 3, 2018, following heavy rains overnight.

The wet weather resulted in storm water runoff entering into coastal waters, according to department reports.

The advisory states: “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

In addition, the department advises that the public continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with a primary care physician if any health concerns arise.