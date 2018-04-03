US Citizenship and Immigration Services will host a series of free immigration information sessions on Maui on April 12, 2018.

The sessions are part of an effort to help the public better understand the immigration process. The public is invited to attend the sessions as USCIS personnel will be on-hand to answer general questions. Free educational materials will also be given out while supplies last.

During these outreach sessions, a USCIS official will discuss the following topics:

1-3 p.m.: How to get a green card and how to become a US citizen



3-4 p.m.: Special session for the COFA community and how to get an EAD card

The sessions will take place at the Maui County Business Resource Center located at Maui Mall, Unit B-9, in Kahului.