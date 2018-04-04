There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday April 10: Choppy, short period surf is expected along most south facing shores Wednesday due to breezy southwest winds. A small, but long period south swell is forecast to arrive early Friday. A reinforcing northwest swell will arrive on Wednesday will persist through Thursday, then gradually subside on Friday. A moderate north- northwest swell arriving Friday night is expected to peak Saturday, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A large northwest swell arriving early Monday may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW medium period swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with S winds 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

