There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

An upper level disturbance passing overhead will bring the potential for heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the western end of the state today. Periods of unsettled weather along with humid conditions are expected to continue through Thursday as a front approaches from the west. The front will then move slowly down the island chain Thursday night and Friday, before stalling out over the central or eastern islands over the weekend into early next week. Trade winds and less humid weather will build back in behind the front, with trades expected to become established across the entire state by the weekend. Periods of unsettled weather will continue through early next week with the frontal remnants remaining over the islands. The brunt of the shower activity is expected to transition over to windward and mauka areas, but some of the showers will spread leeward as well.

West Side

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.