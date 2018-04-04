Maui Economic Opportunity held a blessing ceremony for a new bus wash and generator at its transportation facility on March 29, 2018.

In the works for several years, the bus wash will now make the cleaning and maintenance of the bus fleet more efficient and will save staff members a significant amount of time, along with extending the life of the fleet.

MEO officials say the new generator has already proven to be beneficial. During the island-wide power outage in October, the generator kicked in immediately and provided power to the facility so needed transportation services would not be affected.

The blessing was performed by Reverend John Hau’oli Tomoso and many guests attended the blessing, including former Council Member Don Couch and former Council Member Mike Victorino, both of whom were part of the Council when funds were granted for these projects.