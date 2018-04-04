Former Maui County Council member Don Couch formally announced he is seeking South Maui’s seat in the Hawaiʻi State House.

Couch was elected to three consecutive two-year terms on the Maui County Council. He served as chairman of the council’s Planning Committee for six years; vice-chairman of the council’s Policy & Inter-governmental Affairs Committee; and Deputy County Planning Director.

He has been a Kīhei Community Association board member and volunteer, and currently is Executive Assistant to Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa, a position which includes serving as a liaison between Maui County and the Hawaiīi state legislature.

Couch is running as a Democrat to represent State House District 11 which includes Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena.

According to his campaign, Couch “fought for construction of Kīhei’s Līloa Street roundabout and was also a founding member of Kīhei’s Fourth Friday Town Party.”

In his current position in Arakawa’s administration, campaign representatives say he is working with the legislature and the Department of Education to determine the safest pedestrian access to the future Kīhei High School.

“I know how to go about getting things done at the state legislature,” Couch said in a campaign announcement. “It starts with a representative who understands complex legislative processes and works well with legislators, one who is committed to his community and actually lives and works here.”

Some key items that Couch hopes to address are affordable housing, the Kīhei High School, homelessness, and responsible development “that protects our land, water, beaches and ocean.”

“The devil is in the details. We know what South Maui needs. The challenge is how to successfully work with the community and state legislature to get these needs met. I know how to do that,” said Couch.

In his announcement, Couch said, “I have the experience and proven skill-set essential to advancing South Maui’s interests. For over 27 years I have lived in and served this community, not only as an elected official but also as an administrator, community leader, volunteer and neighbor. South Maui is a vibrant community and I am committed to helping strengthen it economically, environmentally, and educationally.”