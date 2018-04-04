The Maui Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, April 14 at Keōpūolani Park in Kahului.

The event is designed to bring families and friends together to learn, share and practice lifestyle habits that will lead to healthier, longer lives free of heart disease and stroke. Participants are encouraged to raise money to support the American Heart Association’s work to end heart disease and stroke, and improve Maui residents’ health.

“Having a healthy heart doesn’t require a lifestyle overhaul. Simple steps make a big difference,” said 2018 Maui Heart Walk Chair Leslie-Ann Yokouchi, Principal Broker, Owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Advantage Realty, Valley Isle.

Participants in the 2018 Maui Heart Walk will receive tips on how to make simple steps towards better heart health.

Check-in and activities will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K (3.1 mi) walk kicks off at 8 a.m. A health fair with blood pressure and BMI screenings, free “hands-only” CPR training, a keiki activity course, a “Doggie Depot” (one-leashed dog per registered walker), and entertainment will run from 7 to 11 a.m.

“The Heart Walk is a way to help people in Hawai‘i learn and practice healthier lifestyles,” said Yokouchi. “Eighty percent of heart disease and stroke is preventable if we begin to eat smarter, add color to our plates (including more fruits and vegetables), move more, and create balance in our lives. Our Heart Walk guests will be provided not only the opportunity to move more by walking, but will also receive simple, fun tips on how to incorporate those other heart health factors into their lifestyles.”

According to AHA, heart disease and stroke are two of three leading causes of death in Hawai‘i.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization teams with millions of volunteers nationally to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.

To register online, click here, or for information contact AHA Maui Regional Director Alane Aihara at 372-9766, or alane.aihara@heart.org, for information.