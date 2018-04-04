The 21st annual King Kekaulike High School Spring Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

The free event will feature student performers including the Kekaulike Wind Ensemble, Concert Choir and Na Ali‘i Big Band.

This year’s special guest artist is Delfeayo Marsalis, an internationally acclaimed trombonist, composer, producer and educator. With the legendary Marsalis Family, he garnered the nation’s highest jazz honor in 2011—a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award.

On Sunday, April 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Marsalis will conduct a complimentary jazz workshop for students and aspiring musicians in the high school’s band room (121 Kula Highway).

To register, call 808-727-3639 or email kkhsbandevents@gmail.com.