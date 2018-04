Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 15 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 25-31, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 14% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 53% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 36% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.

12 Burglaries

Wailuku

Sunday, March 25, 2:10 a.m.: 1000 block of Lower Main St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, March 28, 10:52 a.m.: 200 block of S Alu Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, March 31, 1:29 p.m.: 2000 block of Vineyard St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Sunday, March 25, 5:06 a.m.: 200 block of Pueo Dr, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, March 31, 2:27 p.m.: 0-100 block of Ilima Kuahiwi Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kāʻanapali

Tuesday, March 27, 9:48 a.m.: 2600 block of Kekaʻa Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Tuesday, March 27, 1:08 p.m.: 0-100 block of Walaka St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, March 28, 4:34 p.m.: 200 block of Nehu Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Wednesday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.: 600 block of Palapala Dr, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, March 29, 6:26 p.m.: 121 Alamaha St at Goodyear, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Friday, March 30, 6:06 a.m.: 0-100 block of Molokini St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, March 30, 9:14 p.m.: Amala Pl at Hale Nanea, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

8 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, March 25, 12:52 a.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, LHP507, 1992 Honda Civic, White

Kīhei

Sunday, March 25, 4:46 p.m.: 354 S Kīhei Rd at Mai Poina ʻOe Iaʻu Park, MBP250, 1994 Isuzu Pickup, White

Saturday, March 31, 8:34 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kai Makani Loop, M01353, Zhong Moped, Red

Lahaina

Sunday, March 25, 10:15 p.m.: 730 Front St at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, M00930, 2016 YN Moped, Gray

Friday, March 30, 12:37 a.m.: 100 block of Kupuohi St, M81087, 2014 Jonway Moped, Black

Wailuku

Wednesday, March 28, 5:15 p.m.: 1792 Lower Main Street at A Saigon Cafe, CX771, Honda Civic, Black

Saturday, March 31, 1:41 p.m.: 200 block of Makua St, MEP393, 1999 Toyota Tacoma, Tan

Pāʻia

Friday, March 30, 6:48 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, HLD980, 1996 Toyota Paseo, White

15 Vehicle Break-Ins

Haʻikū

Sunday, March 25, 3:47 p.m.: Haʻikū Rd and Hāna Hwy at Puhala Bay, 2003 Toyota Tacoma, White

Tuesday, March 27, 12:16 p.m.: 200 block of Hahana Rd, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Lahaina

Sunday, March 25, 5:34 p.m.: 11000 block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy, 2012 Scion XB, Maroon

Saturday, March 31, 1:52 p.m.: 500 block of Front St, 2005 Mazda Tribute, Gray

Wailuku

Sunday, March 25, 6:37 p.m.: Kaonoulu St/Kulanihakoi St, 1998 Honda Accord, Silver

Monday, March 26, 12:11 p.m.: 0-100 block of N Market st, 2013 Ford F-350, White

Kahului

Monday, March 26, 1:15 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park last entrance round-about, 2003 Chevy Silverado, White

Saturday, March 31, 8:25 a.m.: 90 Kane St at Foodland, 1983 Toyota Pickup, Black

Hāna

Monday, March 26, 6:19 p.m.: Haneoʻo Rd at Hamoa Beach Park on roadway, 2017 Chevy Malibu, Silver

Kīhei

Wednesday, March 28, 2:!9 p.m.: 715 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Bay Surf, 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Maroon

Pāʻia

Thursday, March 29, 9:30 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy between Mama’s Fish House and Hoʻokipa, 2017 Honda Civic, Silver

Spreckelsville

Thursday, March 29, 3:20 p.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, Silver

Wailea

Friday, March 30, 11:58 a.m.: 4100 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Nāpili

Saturday, March 31, 12:09 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 1999 Subaru Outback, Green

Kula