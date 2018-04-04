The Maui Humane Society will host a golf tournament on Saturday, April 14 at the Wailea Blue Golf Course, with all proceeds benefiting Maui’s homeless animals.

The tournament will feature four hole-in-one contests, sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Maui including a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Other prizes include a 5-day, 4-night Caribbean cruise, two round-trip tickets to the mainland and an electronics package valued at $2,500.

There will also be five Closest to the Pin contests as well as other great prizes for the top finishers, and all golfers will receive a goodie bag valued at $50.

Check-in for the tournament is at 6 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. All golfers must be checked-in by 6:45 a.m. Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse and Three’s Bar & Grill will be on the course providing breakfast to all golfers and the tournament will be followed by an awards lunch at Manoli’s Pizza Company.

The cost to participate in the tournament is $175 per person or $450 for a three-person team; $1,000 sponsorship includes three golfers and hole signage.

Register now here or call (808) 877-3680 ext.218.