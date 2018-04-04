Several student-produced videos from schools across Maui have been selected as finalists in the 15th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Statewide Student Video Competition presented by Sony.

Finalists were selected from over 100 schools across the state spanning elementary, middle and high school level students. This year, there were 980 submissions– a record number for the state’s oldest and largest contest of its type.

Below are the finalists for Maui County schools:

Category: Assessments – Setting Yourself Up for Success

“Assessment Taking” – Pomaikai Elementary School

“Power of the Test” – Maui Waena Intermediate

Category: Creating Peace

“Behind a Smile” – Kamehameha Schools Maui Middle School

Category: Fight the Bite

Fight the Bite! – Kamehameha Schools Maui High School

Category: Forest Inspired

“My Home: Hawai‘i” – Kamehameha Schools Maui High School

Category: Me and the Law

“That’s Not Love” – Lahainaluna High School

Category: Mini Documentary

“Lahainaluna State Champs” – Lahainaluna High School

“Mo‘olelo Hawai‘i – George Helm & PK’O” – Kamehameha Schools Maui High School

Category: Public Service Announcement

“Keep Your Head High” – Moloka‘i Middle School

“Rescue Tubes” – Maui Waena Intermediate

“Self Love” – Sacred Hearts Academy

Category: Short

“Movie Night” – Maui Waena Intermediate

“Just for Show” – Maui High School

“Torment – A Short Animation” – Kamehameha Schools Maui High School

Category: Storm Water Hero

“Water Pollution” – Hāna High and Elementary School

Category: The Value of Water

“Value of Water: – Maui Waena Intermediate

“Water is Essential” – Hawai‘i Technology Academy

“Ola I Ka Wai” – Kamehameha Schools Maui High School

Category: Traffic Safety

“Pedestrian Safety” – Maui Waena Intermediate

“Pressure’s Not Worth It” – Kamehameha Schools Maui High School

Category: Vote to Rise

“Vote 2 Rise” – Pomaikai Elementary

“Why Voting Matters” – Lahaina Intermediate

Category: Junior Expert

“If the Shoe Fits” – Maui Waena Intermediate

Newcomers to be named finalists for the competition include Lahaina Intermediate, Moloka‘i Middle, Hāna High, and Lahainaluna High School.

‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange was developed to help give island keiki a voice to tell stories in a variety of video formats and about subjects that are meaningful to them.

Judges selected finalists based on subject impact and technical production. These panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.

The winning schools in each of the divisional categories will be awarded with high-definition Sony digital video cameras.

This year, Youth Xchange videos competed in 16 categories. The five broad categories include mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert. The 11 sponsored categories include Assessments – Setting Yourself Up for Success, Creating Peace, Fight the Bite, Forest Inspired, Me and the Law, No Vape, Start Living Healthy, Storm Water Hero, The Value of Water, Traffic Safety and Vote to Rise.

The winners will be announced Thursday, April 26 at the Awards Gala at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The live cablecast of the ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Awards Gala will air April 26 starting at 10:30 a.m. on Channel 49, as well as streamed live here and YouTube.