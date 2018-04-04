The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources will present the 2018 Ka Lei Hano Heritage Award to Glenn K. Muranaka, the recently retired president and general manager of Meadow Gold Dairies.

During his 45-year career with Meadow Gold, Muranaka became the first locally-born executive to head the state’s largest dairy company. He joined the company in 1972 as a statistical clerk after earning an accounting degree from Kapi‘olani Community College and studying management and accounting at UH Mānoa.

Muranaka is being recognized for a lifetime of sound leadership and civic involvement. UH Mānoa says his solution-oriented ability to plan for strategic change, encourage product development, enhance organizational productivity and strengthen brand equity ensured the vitality of a local agribusiness in a challenging environment, while his commitment to employees’ professional development and community involvement enhanced societal wellbeing.

Under his leadership, Meadow Gold has been a strong and longstanding supporter of CTAHR student and community activities as well as partnering with the Hawai‘i Department of Education to promote health, fitness and nutrition.

“It’s not always about price and it’s not always about location. It’s about doing what feels right,” Muranaka told Hawai‘i Business in 2010. Muranaka was able to boost employee morale and consumer confidence to make Meadow Gold of Hawai‘i a top 250 Company in Hawai‘i and one of the top performing units in parent company Dean Foods.

The father of three has been inducted into the Halls of Fame of both his alma mater, McKinley High School, and the Hawai‘i Food Industry Association. He has also been recognized by Hawai‘i Community Foundation, named a Small Business Hawai‘i Business Booster and acknowledged by the authors of 2011 book Executive Thinking: From Brightness to Brilliance alongside the likes of Harvard University business school dean and former prime minister of Singapore Stephen Covey.

Muranaka will receive the award at the college’s annual awards banquet on May 4, 2018.