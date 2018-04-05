There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday April 11: A small, but long period south swell is forecast to arrive early Friday. A reinforcing northwest swell will arrive tonight and persist through Thursday, then gradually subside on Friday. A moderate north-northwest swell arriving Friday night is expected to peak Saturday, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A large northwest swell arriving early Monday may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high W short period wind swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT